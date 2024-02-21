Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,369,000 after acquiring an additional 250,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

SWAV stock opened at $259.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

