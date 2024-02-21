Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,813 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

