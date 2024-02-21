Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 260,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,107,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 135,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

