Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Stock Price Up 1%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 68,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 63,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

About Global X Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period.

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

