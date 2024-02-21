Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

