Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Serica Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.