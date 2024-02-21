NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 0.3%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.12. 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.
