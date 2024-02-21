Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.