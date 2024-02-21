Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

