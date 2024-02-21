Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Trading Up 20.8%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Appen Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

About Appen

(Get Free Report)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.