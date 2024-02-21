Zacks Research Comments on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

APAM stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

