Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.25. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.91 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE RNR opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.