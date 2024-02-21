Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a report released on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.