EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EuroDry has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $21.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EuroDry by 14.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 22.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

