Research Analysts Set Expectations for Calian Group Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

CGY opened at C$60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$714.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.93. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.13.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$175.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

In other news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total transaction of C$177,736.08. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

