Zacks Research Weighs in on Itron, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

