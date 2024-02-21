BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.
BankUnited Price Performance
BankUnited stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
