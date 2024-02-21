Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.41 million, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Washington University acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.