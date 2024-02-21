National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

