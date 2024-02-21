HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

HemaCare Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.

