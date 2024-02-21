Zevia PBC’s (ZVIA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,987.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $137,693. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 351,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 317,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

