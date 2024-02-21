Needham & Company LLC Boosts Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $72.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,804,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 383,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

