NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $24.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

NEO stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

