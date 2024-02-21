Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

WIX stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -737.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,591,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

