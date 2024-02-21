RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

