Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.3 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

