Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.79.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $213,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

