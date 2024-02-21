Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

ALIT opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

