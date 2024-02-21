Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Amplitude stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

