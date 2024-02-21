Fmr LLC Sells 360,649 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,649 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $384,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $275.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

