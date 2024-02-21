3,585 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,585 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Qualys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.85.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

