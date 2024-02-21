Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HP shares. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

