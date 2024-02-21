Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 553 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,084,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP opened at $396.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.