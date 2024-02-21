Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.