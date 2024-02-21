Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
About Yellow Pages
