Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RCOI stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a market cap of £774,609.30 and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

