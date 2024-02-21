Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Operations LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 325,116 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249,977 shares of company stock worth $176,875,245. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $193.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 641.85 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

