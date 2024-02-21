Pearl River Capital LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

