abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Price Performance
LON AEI opened at GBX 278.04 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.57. The company has a market cap of £132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,116.00 and a beta of 0.89. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 277.10 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 362.65 ($4.57).
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Equity Income Trust
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.