Pearl River Capital LLC Has $738,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

V.F. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

