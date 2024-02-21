Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of SAVE opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

