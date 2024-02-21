Nucor Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NUE opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
