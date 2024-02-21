GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GNT stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
