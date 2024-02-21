GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNT stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.