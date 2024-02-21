Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.30

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barclays Trading Up 0.8 %

Barclays stock opened at GBX 163.15 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.18, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BARC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($2.89).

Insider Activity at Barclays

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

