Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 39,550 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $164.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

