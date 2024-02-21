Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Bath & Body Works has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,494,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.