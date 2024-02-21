Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bath & Body Works has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,494,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

