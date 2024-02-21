Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Magna International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$73.43 on Wednesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$64.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$435,361.50. In related news, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$435,361.50. Also, Senior Officer Boris Shulkin sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total transaction of C$255,762.30. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

