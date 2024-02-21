The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

