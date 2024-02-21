Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

MUEL stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

