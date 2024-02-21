Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Paul Mueller Price Performance
MUEL stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paul Mueller
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.