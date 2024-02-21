Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FMN opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,286. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 114,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,180 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

