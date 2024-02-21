Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

2/8/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $675.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $665.00 to $749.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $695.00 to $760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $710.00 to $755.00.

1/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $675.00 to $695.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $635.00 to $745.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

COST stock opened at $725.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $734.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $685.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

