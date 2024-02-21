Zacks Research Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

